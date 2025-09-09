Metro Atlanta
Convicted Fulton killer escaped 5 days ago, Georgia sheriff’s office says

Stacy Huggins left his work site and never returned, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
A man convicted of murder in Fulton County in 1990 escaped last week from the Augusta Transitional Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

By
16 minutes ago

He was so drunk one night in March 1990, Stacy Huggins didn’t remember killing a man with a single shot to the head, according to Fulton County court documents.

Huggins pleaded guilty to murder three months later and was sentenced to life in prison. But for the past five days, he’s been a free man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators let the public know Huggins remains on the run.

The Augusta Transitional Center inmate reported to work at Bolivia Lumber in Hephzibah, the sheriff’s office said. “It was then reported that sometime during the day, Stacy Huggins left his work site on foot in an unknown direction and never returned to the site,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Corrections are actively searching for Huggins.”

On September 4, 2025, at approximately 1954 hours, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to 601 Taylor Street...

Posted by Richmond County Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

It’s not known where Huggins may have been heading, according to investigators. But he has ties to Atlanta, where he pleaded guilty to murder in June 1990.

“Your honor, I do believe that I shot this man, and was heavily intoxicated. I do have a drinking problem and know it was wrong,” Huggins told the judge, the plea transcript states. “... And if it hadn’t been for that, don’t think any of this incident would have happened.”

Huggins also apologized to the victim’s family before being sentenced. He began serving time in state prison on July 19, 1990, and was not eligible for parole, according to the department of corrections.

Anyone with information on Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or dial 9-1-1.

