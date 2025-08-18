Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Voting deadlines to know ahead of the November municipal elections

By
1 hour ago

All of Atlanta’s political offices — including the mayor, Atlanta City Council president and all 15 council member seats — are up for grabs in November. Here are the key dates for city voters to know.

General election schedule

  • Aug. 18-22: Candidate qualification.
  • Aug. 18: First day to apply for an absentee ballot.
  • Oct. 6: Voter registration and address change deadline.
  • Oct. 14: Early voting starts. First day to mail in absentee ballots.
  • Oct. 24: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application.
  • Oct. 31: Last day of early voting.
  • Nov. 4: Election Day.

Runoff schedule

  • Nov. 21: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application for December runoff.
  • Nov. 22: Early runoff voting begins.
  • Nov. 26: Early runoff voting ends.
  • Dec. 2: Runoff election.

