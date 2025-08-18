All of Atlanta’s political offices — including the mayor, Atlanta City Council president and all 15 council member seats — are up for grabs in November. Here are the key dates for city voters to know.
General election schedule
- Aug. 18-22: Candidate qualification.
- Aug. 18: First day to apply for an absentee ballot.
- Oct. 6: Voter registration and address change deadline.
- Oct. 14: Early voting starts. First day to mail in absentee ballots.
- Oct. 24: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application.
- Oct. 31: Last day of early voting.
- Nov. 4: Election Day.
Runoff schedule
- Nov. 21: Deadline to submit absentee ballot application for December runoff.
- Nov. 22: Early runoff voting begins.
- Nov. 26: Early runoff voting ends.
- Dec. 2: Runoff election.
