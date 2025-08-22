Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

‘Suspicious’ package at Atlanta’s federal courthouse deemed a hoax

Firefighters, officers responded to scene, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators determined a "suspicious" package found Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Atlanta contained a harmless substance. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Investigators determined a "suspicious" package found Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Atlanta contained a harmless substance. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
9 minutes ago

A “suspicious” package located Friday afternoon at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta was a hoax, investigators said.

But by then, firefighters and officers had already been called to the scene, closing a busy road and temporarily creating a large law enforcement presence.

The material inside the package was a crushed-up, over-the-counter pill, Bart Stevens, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The “threat” was quickly resolved, he said.

“We are investigating,” Stevens said. “With that said, the sender is a known, frequent, threatening package sender who has done this multiple times in the past.”

The area was quickly reopened, investigators said.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The woman's body was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Up to $5K reward offered in death of woman found in SW Atlanta storage area

Investigators seek clues in death of woman found inside a "storage space."

Hundreds of CDC and other health workers call on RFK Jr. for ‘protection’

The letter comes on the heels of the Aug. 8 shooting at the CDC, in which a gunman shot nearly 500 rounds at the CDC headquarters on Clifton Road in Atlanta.

Clear launches new expedited ID check pilot at Atlanta airport

Atlanta’s Clear members are the first to get a taste of the future of security checkpoints, as the company envisions it.

The Latest

Law enforcement officers attend the memorial service for DeKalb County police officer David Rose at First Baptist Church Atlanta on Friday. Rose was killed in the line of duty while on Aug. 8. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Nothing less than gratitude’: Mourners pay respects to slain DeKalb officer

42m ago

Mastodon cofounder, ex-guitarist dies in Atlanta motorcycle crash

52m ago

She thought it was Chase Bank calling. Then her money vanished.

2h ago

Featured

In 2022, Georgia Power projected its winter peak electricity demand would grow by about 400 megawatts by 2031. Since then, Georgia has experienced a boom of data centers, which require a large load of electricty to run, and Georgia Power's recent forecast shows peak demand growing by 20 times the 400-megawatt estimate from just three years ago. (Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC

DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Data centers, utilities and regulators in Georgia have pledged that facilities will pay their fair share of the infrastructure costs they incur. Not everyone is so sure.

Regional approach needed to ‘eliminate’ homelessness, officials say

Metro Atlanta once had a regional approach to homelessness in the 1990s, but it collapsed when elected leadership did a poor job of collaborating.

RFK Jr. visits Stone Mountain restaurant, and a server gets burned by politics

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited a Stone Mountain restaurant Aug. 11, a server got a picture and posted it to Facebook. She wasn't prepared for what came next.