‘Suspicious’ package at Atlanta’s federal courthouse deemed a hoax

A “suspicious” package located Friday afternoon at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta was a hoax, investigators said.
But by then, firefighters and officers had already been called to the scene, closing a busy road and temporarily creating a large law enforcement presence.
The material inside the package was a crushed-up, over-the-counter pill, Bart Stevens, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The “threat” was quickly resolved, he said.
“We are investigating,” Stevens said. “With that said, the sender is a known, frequent, threatening package sender who has done this multiple times in the past.”
The area was quickly reopened, investigators said.
