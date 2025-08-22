‘Suspicious’ package at Atlanta’s federal courthouse deemed a hoax

A “suspicious” package located Friday afternoon at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta was a hoax, investigators said.

But by then, firefighters and officers had already been called to the scene, closing a busy road and temporarily creating a large law enforcement presence.

The material inside the package was a crushed-up, over-the-counter pill, Bart Stevens, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.