Pair arrested in March 2024 death of Cobb father found in his car

“These suspects are 21-year-old Jayden M. Hooks and 23-year-old Malik Drake,” Cobb police said. “They were arrested without significant incident in Pennsylvania by U.S. marshals. They are in custody and awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.”

Arrest warrants were secured for Hooks and Drake on July 31, Cobb court records show. The two were living together in Danville, Virginia, records state.

Both were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Investigators did not release a motive in the case. But on a fundraising page, a family friend said Coleman had stopped to help the two men.

“He stopped to help a stranded car on the side of the road, and the two gentleman who flagged for help attempted to rob him, and then ultimately shot and killed him,” a GoFundMe page states.

Coleman was killed while driving home from work, the fundraiser’s organizer, Chanel Wynn, posted on the page.

“This is so tragic and so terribly hard, because Curtis was so close with his family and he was just a kind and wonderful person,” Wynn said. “He is one who truly would have won the ‘Dad of The Year’ award ... and he cherished his boys!”