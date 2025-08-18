Pair arrested in March 2024 death of Cobb father found in his car

He was a devoted father to two boys. But in March 2024, he never made it home.
Curtis Coleman was found shot to death inside his car in a parking lot off Powers Ferry Road, according to Cobb County police. He was 43.
The case remained under investigation for nearly 18 months. On Monday, police announced a pair had been arrested and charged with Coleman’s death.
“These suspects are 21-year-old Jayden M. Hooks and 23-year-old Malik Drake,” Cobb police said. “They were arrested without significant incident in Pennsylvania by U.S. marshals. They are in custody and awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.”
Arrest warrants were secured for Hooks and Drake on July 31, Cobb court records show. The two were living together in Danville, Virginia, records state.
Both were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, police said.
Investigators did not release a motive in the case. But on a fundraising page, a family friend said Coleman had stopped to help the two men.
“He stopped to help a stranded car on the side of the road, and the two gentleman who flagged for help attempted to rob him, and then ultimately shot and killed him,” a GoFundMe page states.
Coleman was killed while driving home from work, the fundraiser’s organizer, Chanel Wynn, posted on the page.
“This is so tragic and so terribly hard, because Curtis was so close with his family and he was just a kind and wonderful person,” Wynn said. “He is one who truly would have won the ‘Dad of The Year’ award ... and he cherished his boys!”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
500 rounds fired in CDC shooting after Cobb man steals father’s guns, GBI says
Despite the barrage of bullets, no one else was shot, according to investigators.
Suspect identified in fatal Marietta hit-and-run crash
A truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday on I-75 North in Marietta.
Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death
“I’m broken,” T-Hood’s mom says. “This is horrible. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat.”
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Lenox Square mall welcomes 18 new retailers, restaurants in 2025
Loyal shoppers at Lenox Square in Buckhead will notice more than a few new offerings while perusing the upscale mall’s wings.
Thanks to a legal technicality, Young Thug is getting his stuff back
Young Thug’s attorneys argued the state missed a 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing — now he’s getting back cash, cars and jewelry.
How Atlanta’s November election could shake up City Hall politics
The mayor, City Council president and all 15 council spots are up for grabs. Four council races will be wide open after the incumbents announced they wouldn't seek reelection.