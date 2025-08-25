Man, woman found dead after domestic incident in Henry County, police say

Officials have not said if the deceased man was the person of interest. Neither his name nor the name of the woman have been released.

“At this time, investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident,” Henry County police said in a statement.

Onyx Drive and surrounding streets were closed overnight but have since reopened Monday morning. The area “has been deemed safe for residents,” police said.

“The Henry County Police Department extends its condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and remains committed to pursuing a thorough investigation,” officials said in a statement.