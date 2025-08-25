Man, woman found dead after domestic incident in Henry County, police say

A deadly shooting in Henry County sparked an hourslong SWAT standoff that ended Monday with another death.
Police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation that started around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers got a call about a person shot in the 300 block of Onyx Drive just outside McDonough. When they arrived, they found a woman dead.
Investigators quickly found a person of interest in a nearby home and called in the SWAT team for help. Once police got a search warrant for the home, they went inside and found a man dead.
Officials have not said if the deceased man was the person of interest. Neither his name nor the name of the woman have been released.
“At this time, investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident,” Henry County police said in a statement.
Onyx Drive and surrounding streets were closed overnight but have since reopened Monday morning. The area “has been deemed safe for residents,” police said.
“The Henry County Police Department extends its condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and remains committed to pursuing a thorough investigation,” officials said in a statement.
