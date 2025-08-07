Breaking: 3 of 5 soldiers injured in Fort Stewart shooting released from hospitals, officials say
Man killed in Buckhead apartment after dispute with cousin, police say

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Buckhead Village.
Atlanta police investigate a homicide in a Buckhead apartment complex in the early morning on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Atlanta police investigate a homicide in a Buckhead apartment complex in the early morning on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in a Buckhead apartment after an argument with his cousin, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road around 2:30 a.m. The address corresponds to the Cortland at Buckhead Village apartment complex.

Police found a man inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. His identity has not been released.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road around 2:30 a.m. Police found a man inside a Buckhead apartment with a gunshot wound. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Police said the male suspect is the victim’s cousin and was visiting from Florida. The two had a disagreement “that escalated to gunfire,” officials said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested and taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges are pending.

