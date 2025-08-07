A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in a Buckhead apartment after an argument with his cousin, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road around 2:30 a.m. The address corresponds to the Cortland at Buckhead Village apartment complex.
Police found a man inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. His identity has not been released.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Police said the male suspect is the victim’s cousin and was visiting from Florida. The two had a disagreement “that escalated to gunfire,” officials said.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested and taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges are pending.
