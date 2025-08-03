The 46-year-old, who officials said was involved in the domestic situation, then shot at responding officers and barricaded himself inside the shed, the GBI said.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with Chavez-Ledesma. During this time he set fire to the building he occupied and continued to shoot at the officers,” the GBI said. “In response, an officer returned fire, hitting Chavez-Ledesma.”

Officials said the suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the state agency. Warner Robins firefighters ultimately extinguished the blaze.

The GBI said it will conduct an investigation into Sunday’s incident. Once completed, the case file will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

