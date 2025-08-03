Metro Atlanta
Man burns shed, injured in shootout with Warner Robins police, GBI says

Man accused of setting fire to shed he was in during standoff.
The GBI is investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot during a standoff with police in Warner Robins early Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Courtesy of the GBI)

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

The GBI is investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot during a standoff with police in Warner Robins early Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Courtesy of the GBI)
By
0 minutes ago

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after exchanging gunfire with police and setting fire to a shed outside a home in Houston County, officials said.

Warner Robins police were called around 2:30 a.m. to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 100 block of Louis Street.

When officers arrived, they noticed Jesus Chavez-Ledesma was armed at a small storage shed behind the house, according to the GBI.

The 46-year-old, who officials said was involved in the domestic situation, then shot at responding officers and barricaded himself inside the shed, the GBI said.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with Chavez-Ledesma. During this time he set fire to the building he occupied and continued to shoot at the officers,” the GBI said. “In response, an officer returned fire, hitting Chavez-Ledesma.”

Officials said the suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the state agency. Warner Robins firefighters ultimately extinguished the blaze.

The GBI said it will conduct an investigation into Sunday’s incident. Once completed, the case file will be given to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

A man with an umbrella walks along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Storms are hitting the state again this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Flood watch issued for metro Atlanta as SE Georgia faces threat

On Saturday, the NWS warned that southeast Georgia will be under a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. That risk remains in effect for Georgia’s coast on Sunday.

56m ago

Kelvin and Janelle King talk with the press at the state Capitol, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Georgia State Capitol. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC)

Credit: AJC file photo

