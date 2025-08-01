Georgia News
Georgia News

Historic Athens building demolished to make room for church parking lot

Preservationists fought yearslong battle to save 1920s Saye Building. But the owner said it didn’t make financial sense.
A demolition crew knocks down the historic Saye Building in downtown Athens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The removal of the 22,000-square-foot structure has prompted proposed changes to Athens-Clarke County’s demolition permitting process. (Jim Thompson for the AJC)

Credit: Jim Thompson for the AJC

Credit: Jim Thompson for the AJC

A demolition crew knocks down the historic Saye Building in downtown Athens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The removal of the 22,000-square-foot structure has prompted proposed changes to Athens-Clarke County’s demolition permitting process. (Jim Thompson for the AJC)
By Jim Thompson – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

ATHENS — The historic downtown Saye Building is being demolished after preservationists lost a yearslong battle with a local church that is turning the property into a parking lot.

The removal of the 22,000-square-foot structure has prompted proposed changes to Athens-Clarke County’s demolition permitting process that could help protect historic properties. The County Commission plans to vote on the changes Tuesday.

The 1920s Saye Building had housed automobile-related businesses, a bus company, a business college and law offices. It was purchased by Athens First United Methodist Church in 2004.

ExploreAthens preservation dustup: Church targets old building for parking lot

The dispute over the structure’s future became a focal point for Athens preservationists as the county government tries to balance protecting historic buildings and allowing for changes amid growth.

The immediate plan for the cleared tract is a 14-space parking lot but “our long-term plans are for something that supports our church mission,” the church’s senior minister, Jerry Lawson, wrote in an email, without further specifying those plans.

He noted that Athens First United Methodist, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, has a “140-year-old sanctuary and more than 90,000 square feet of space that is used by a variety of community members every day of the week.”

The church, whose main building is across the street, once used the Saye for meetings but had not used it for several years. It said it did not make financial sense to save the Saye because of its poor condition.

Explore‘What’ll ya have?’ goes quiet in Athens as The Varsity opens in ‘burbs
A work crew demolishes the Saye Building in downtown Athens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The 1920s structure had housed automobile-related businesses, a bus company, a business college and law offices. (Jim Thompson for the AJC)

Credit: Jim Thompson for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jim Thompson for the AJC

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz said the demolition “is not the outcome that I individually would have wanted, given all the paths that we could have pursued.”

Along with preservationists, Girtz had supported an offer by three community residents to buy the property for $3 million, approximately $1.8 million more than the church paid in 2004. The group’s plan called for investing an additional $5 million to $8 million, some offset by tax credits, to turn the building into a mixed-use space.

One of the would-be purchasers, Chris Jackson, founder of local preservation consulting firm Verity Works, called losing the Saye Building “a bit of a stain on historic preservation in Athens.”

ExploreThis century-old Athens telephone building is now a boutique hotel

The church began pursuing demolition in 2018. An initial denial by Athens-Clarke County was followed by a demolition moratorium and creation of a downtown historic district aimed at protecting the building.

A court challenge by the church went to mediation, resulting in the removal of the building from the historic district and the issuance of a demolition permit.

About the Author

Jim Thompson
More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty

OPINION

Planting seeds of hope that Atlanta will reconsider its hollow tree law

The Atlanta City Council passed a tree ordinance in June, but preservationists say it was an empty gesture that appeased developersdid but not actually require saving trees.

OPINION

Parks matter to Georgians, but federal and state cuts threaten public access

Atlanta park system ranking continues to rise among American cities, but that progress is threatened by state and federal government funding cuts to public access in Georgia.

Black-owned businesses on Cascade Road say construction delays are crippling them

Cascade community members have started a petition asking Atlanta for an economic recovery fund of at least $8 million and transparency on the project.

The Latest

The cannonball is the most common jellyfish in Georgia's coastal waters. It occurs year round but is especially abundant during summer. (Photo: Dauphin Island Sea Lab/Wikimedia Commons)

Credit: Dauphin Island Sea Lab

August is prime time for beachgoers — and for jellyfish in coastal waters

‘Is he breathing?’ Suicide confirmed at overcrowded Georgia ICE facility

Georgia wants to limit charitable bail. Federal judges are skeptical.

Featured

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, seen here in a screenshot, was indicted Thursday by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Connie Taylor was charged with two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office. Both charges are felonies.

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute

The two airlines were once partners, but are now competitors. They’re also involved in a dispute over the “Virgin” airline brand, which both carriers have different ties to.

St. Simons Island wetland fails federal protection test

A St. Simons Island wetland developed by a resort company is not protected under the Clean Water Act, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.