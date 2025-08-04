Grand jury declines to indict ex-Atlanta officer in deacon’s death

“They took something from us that we can’t get back,” Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra Hollman, said.

But on Monday, a spokesperson for District Attorney Fani Willis said the grand jury declined to indict Kimbrough on involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

The spokesperson said Willis is meeting with prosecutors and investigators from her office’s Civil Rights Division and would make a decision on whether to re-present the case.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Hollman’s daughter, who testified before the grand jury, said its decision left her family devastated.

“Our father should still be here. The failure to hold this officer accountable is another painful reminder of how little value is placed on his life by some citizens — even when the facts are clear and the harm is undeniable," the Hollman family said in a statement.

Kimbrough’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, said his client was appreciative of the grand jury’s decision. LoRusso called Hollman’s death tragic, but said the former officer did not cause it.

“Johnny Hollman’s death was caused by medical complications and his felonious, unlawful resistance of a uniformed officer performing his lawful duties,” LoRusso said in a statement.

Kimbrough responded to the scene of the crash after both Hollman and the other driver called 911. Investigators previously said Hollman was found to be the at-fault driver and became agitated when the officer tried to cite him.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Body camera footage released by Atlanta police showed the entire encounter. At one point, Kimbrough can be seen grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman replies with, “OK. I’m going to sign the ticket.” Kimbrough then appears to force Hollman to the ground before stating that he would use his Taser.

Hollman can then be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.”

The struggle continued for a few more seconds, then Hollman appeared to fall unconscious, the video showed.

Hollman had asked to speak with a supervisor, but Kimbrough’s family said the officer used his Taser then handcuffed the deacon with the help of a witness. At that point, Kimbrough noticed Hollman was unresponsive, the GBI said previously. Hollman was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His death was ruled a homicide, caused by a combination of the officer’s Taser and heart disease, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to the autopsy report, Hollman was “unresponsive from the time that the energy device was deployed.”

Kimbrough was later fired, and the Atlanta City Council last year approved a $3.8 million settlement with the deacon’s family.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Atlanta Civil Service Board upheld his termination earlier this year. In its review, the board said Kimbrough should have obliged when Hollman asked to talk with a supervisor.

The Atlanta Citizen Review Board received the completed internal affairs investigation in February. However, it is the board’s policy to wait until after the district attorney has completed the criminal investigation to begin its review.

After the deacon’s death, and a review of the incident ordered by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta Police Department changed its policy, instructing officers not to arrest drivers for refusing to sign traffic citations. Officers are now instructed to simply write “refusal to sign” on the ticket.