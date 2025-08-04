Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Fairburn man charged after threatening to kill Jews, Black people, DOJ says

Threats, visits prompted more law enforcement patrols at dozens of Jewish facilities in metro Atlanta, prosecutors say.
By
1 hour ago

A Fairburn man was arrested by federal authorities during a lengthy standoff Friday after he allegedly made online racial threats to kill Jews and Black people, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Christopher Robertson, 42, is facing federal charges of communicating interstate threats following his alleged actions last month, which included “menacing visits” to several Jewish buildings across metro Atlanta, according to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. Those visits and threats prompted law enforcement officers to monitor dozens of Jewish facilities in the metro area, Hertzberg said.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include ... vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” Hertzberg said in a statement. “Protecting the community from hate-fueled violence is a foundational part of the Department of Justice’s mission, and we will aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others.”

The series of events started Wednesday when staff members at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta in Midtown notified security that Robertson, also known as James Lomak, was wandering around the parking lot, according to a news release. He had just driven inside the facility’s gated area without permission, prosecutors said. Robertson told security he was the “official spokesperson for the white race” and that he wanted to speak with a high-ranking Jewish official, according to the DOJ.

After being asked to leave, prosecutors said Robertson drove a half-mile to The Temple synagogue, where he told two staff members he wanted to speak with a rabbi. He then made “derogatory remarks” about Jews and “ranted” about the decline of the white race, officials said. An Atlanta police officer was inside, so he left.

According to the DOJ, security personnel and the FBI then found recent antisemitic and threatening video posts on several social media accounts used by the suspect. In one recent Facebook post, he was seen holding a black pistol while talking about the “cultural genocide of the white race,” the news release said.

In response, law enforcement patrols were added to about 80 local Jewish facilities.

On Thursday, Robertson entered a Jewish Chabad building in Peachtree City, prosecutors said. A rabbi called 911 as staff members barricaded themselves in an office out of fear, according to prosecutors.

Robertson recorded and posted that encounter on Facebook, where he identified himself as the “official delegate of the white race” and told the rabbi that Jewish people were on the “verge of extermination,” the DOJ said. He left after police arrived.

On Friday, prosecutors said Robertson posted another video on Facebook in which he threatened to kill Black people who “lash out openly at the white man.”

Prosecutors said a warrant was issued for his arrest that night, but Robertson barricaded himself inside his home for several hours as FBI agents tried to take him into custody. He eventually surrendered and a gun was found by agents at the scene, the DOJ said.

An interstate threat is any statement made across state lines with the intent to injure another person.

Robertson had his first court appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas, who ordered him to be held until his next hearing Thursday.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

Johnny Hollman died in 2023 after a crash in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Grand jury declines to indict ex-Atlanta officer in deacon’s death

34m ago

Readers write

Readers says people with decency and courage still exist and that Georgia should pass the red flag measure.

UPDATE

Arrests made after 4 killed, 17 injured in string of shootings in Atlanta

The violence comes as the Atlanta Police Department reported 32% fewer killings this year over the same time in 2024.

The Latest

A man walks down 17th Street in the rain in May. Metro Atlanta has had a soggy start to August with a flood watch in effect for Monday, August 4, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Flood watch extended as rare cool trend brings more rain to Georgia

1h ago

MLK’s home neighborhood needs city’s help to stop violence, leaders say

Atlanta teen arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Brookhaven

Featured

An Amazon Web Services employee is shown working inside one of the company's data centers. (Noah Berger/Courtesy of Amazon Web Services)

Credit: Courtesy Amazon Web Services / Noah Berger

Amazon’s data center division pays $270M to buy sprawling Georgia property

Amazon recently paid hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire a massive piece of property between Atlanta and Macon for potential data center development.

First Liberty family’s contributions flowed to at least 38 states

Contributions from Brant Frost IV and his family fueled their political influence far beyond Georgia.

Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia

Former football coach Derek Dooley announced he is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia in a bid to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff.