Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Expect traffic delays amid JD Vance visit to Atlanta, Peachtree City

The vice president is scheduled to arrive in metro Atlanta on Thursday morning.
Vice President JD Vance, shown in this photograph from an October campaign stop in Lindale, will be in metro Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta motorists could see traffic slowdowns Thursday as Vice President JD Vance swings through for two events.

Vance will address Republican National Committee members in Atlanta earlier in the day before headlining a midday event at an industrial refrigeration manufacturer in Peachtree City. Exact times for those appearances have not been announced.

Traffic will likely ramp up around the metro area as Vance makes his way from the airport to the city and then south to Peachtree City in Fayette County.

ExploreVance leans into pitchman role for Trump’s tax law in Georgia

“Expect traffic delays‚” Peachtree City police posted to Facebook while sharing a news article about Vance’s visit.

Temporary flight restrictions filed with the Federal Aviation Administration begin at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:45 a.m. The restrictions migrate to an area centered around downtown Atlanta from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ExploreJD Vance to spotlight Trump’s tax-and-spending law in Georgia visit

From then until 3:30 p.m., flight restrictions are centered in Peachtree City, where Vance’s second event will take place. The day’s restrictions end at the Atlanta airport at 4:15 p.m.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

