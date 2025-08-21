Expect traffic delays amid JD Vance visit to Atlanta, Peachtree City

Metro Atlanta motorists could see traffic slowdowns Thursday as Vice President JD Vance swings through for two events.

Vance will address Republican National Committee members in Atlanta earlier in the day before headlining a midday event at an industrial refrigeration manufacturer in Peachtree City. Exact times for those appearances have not been announced.

Traffic will likely ramp up around the metro area as Vance makes his way from the airport to the city and then south to Peachtree City in Fayette County.