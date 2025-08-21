Expect traffic delays amid JD Vance visit to Atlanta, Peachtree City

Metro Atlanta motorists could see traffic slowdowns Thursday as Vice President JD Vance swings through for two events.
Vance will address Republican National Committee members in Atlanta earlier in the day before headlining a midday event at an industrial refrigeration manufacturer in Peachtree City. Exact times for those appearances have not been announced.
Traffic will likely ramp up around the metro area as Vance makes his way from the airport to the city and then south to Peachtree City in Fayette County.
“Expect traffic delays‚” Peachtree City police posted to Facebook while sharing a news article about Vance’s visit.
Temporary flight restrictions filed with the Federal Aviation Administration begin at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:45 a.m. The restrictions migrate to an area centered around downtown Atlanta from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
From then until 3:30 p.m., flight restrictions are centered in Peachtree City, where Vance’s second event will take place. The day’s restrictions end at the Atlanta airport at 4:15 p.m.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
JD Vance to spotlight Trump’s tax-and-spending law in Georgia visit
Vice President JD Vance to visit Georgia as Jon Ossoff's U.S. Senate race heats up.
Southside trail loses $65M in federal cuts. Backers still aim to build it.
The Trump administration’s “big beautiful bill” pulled nearly $65 million from a planned trail network connecting south side Atlanta communities.
Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station
A fight in the bus loop at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in northwest Atlanta led to a man being shot, MARTA police said.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia counties are dying: Data shows ‘God’s Country’ is hollowing out
In a year or two, probably 100 of Georgia’s 159 counties will have more residents leaving the earth than arriving.
Emory Healthcare hit with lawsuit over mass layoffs
Emory Healthcare just fired around 540 full-time finance workers in violation of federal law, one of them alleges in a proposed class action lawsuit.
Gwinnett loses 47-year-old roller rink, but skate culture stays strong
Skate Along USA is closing in Lilburn after 47 years. The final skate is scheduled for Aug. 24.