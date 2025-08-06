Robinson-Fikes matched the description of the suspect, and the officer tried to make contact with him. But Robinson-Fikes immediately ran away, prompting a chase, the GBI said.

“During the pursuit, the officer shot Robinson and gave Robinson commands to drop a firearm. Officers immediately rendered aid to Robinson,” GBI officials wrote in a statement.

The agency’s statement did not specify if Robinson-Fikes was told to drop the weapon before or after he was shot.

No other details about the incident have been released by the GBI or by College Park police.

Once the GBI finishes its investigation, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the findings should be presented to a grand jury.

So far this year, the GBI has been asked to investigate 41 officer-involved shootings. That number does not include the College Park incident. As of the same date last year, the GBI had been asked to look into 46 such shootings.

