A man was killed, his Louis Vuitton bag stolen. 2 brothers are now charged

At the scene, officers spoke with a second victim who said Tucker was a passenger in his vehicle that afternoon when another car pulled up behind them. Up to four men wearing black then approached and shot Tucker, police said. The surviving victim was “unable to provide additional information due to being visibly shaken and emotionally distressed by the incident,” the report stated. However, he was eventually interviewed at police headquarters.

A nearby witness told police he was eating lunch in the parking lot and heard a gunshot. He then looked up and saw three to four males “tussling,” the report stated. After the gunfire, police said the witness noticed a red Chevrolet Cruze fleeing the scene and called 911 after seeing Tucker on the ground. The AJC is not naming the witness or the second victim.

The victim’s vehicle was towed from the scene, and police took possession of his cellphone, according to the report. Surveillance footage captured the incident, the warrants stated.

“I don’t know if there was a connection between the victim and suspects,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark told the AJC. “A motive for the murder is also under investigation at this time.”

Both brothers are facing charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

Travis Davis was apprehended at a home in Riverdale and booked into the DeKalb jail, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Cynthia Williams. Dontavious Davis was booked May 31. The brothers are being held without bond, according to online records.

Tucker was always there for his 13-year-old daughter Ky’Lah, who now misses him dearly, according to his sister Micah Beverly-Rhodes.

“It tore her apart when May 30 happened,” Beverly-Rhodes told the AJC. “He was my older brother. Words can’t describe how I feel losing him. A big chunk of my life was taken away when he left.”