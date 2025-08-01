A truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday on I-75 North in Marietta.
Details are limited, but the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the interstate near South Marietta Parkway, police said.
Two tractor-trailers crashed and both drivers got out of their trucks, according to Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy. That’s when a third vehicle approached.
“One of the drivers was struck and killed by a passing motorist. The driver of the passenger vehicle did not stop,” he said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police have not released any other information, including the name of the driver killed. Investigators with the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are looking into the incident.
