A Roswell man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Thursday for threatening to injure former FBI Director Christopher Wray.
John Woodbury, 35, pleaded guilty in April to transmitting threats to injure Wray in 2023, according to the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty then sentenced Woodbury to 17 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
“My office has zero tolerance for threats against law enforcement officers,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement Thursday. “Threatening to harm public servants who enforce our criminal laws weakens the foundation of our society and will be punished accordingly.”
On June 7, 2023, prosecutors said Woodbury posted a violent message and Wray’s home address on the far-right conspiracy theory bulletin board 4chan.org.
Woodbury was indicted July 9, 2024, and arraigned later that month before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas.
In April, he was convicted of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. An interstate threat is any statement made across state lines with the intent to injure another person.
Before President Donald Trump picked him to be FBI director, Wray was a federal prosecutor in Atlanta, where he helped secure several high-profile convictions.
He resigned in January and was replaced by current FBI Director Kash Patel.
“The functioning of our democracy requires that our country’s public servants be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent Paul Brown said in a statement. “The sentencing of John Woodbury is yet another example of the FBI’s commitment to holding those accountable who threaten public officials.”
