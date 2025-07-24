A Roswell man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Thursday for threatening to injure former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

John Woodbury, 35, pleaded guilty in April to transmitting threats to injure Wray in 2023, according to the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty then sentenced Woodbury to 17 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“My office has zero tolerance for threats against law enforcement officers,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement Thursday. “Threatening to harm public servants who enforce our criminal laws weakens the foundation of our society and will be punished accordingly.”