Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Roswell man sentenced to prison for threatening ex-FBI director

He was convicted of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce following 2023 messages.
The man threatened former FBI Director Christopher Wray in 2023, officials said. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The man threatened former FBI Director Christopher Wray in 2023, officials said. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
25 minutes ago

A Roswell man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Thursday for threatening to injure former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

John Woodbury, 35, pleaded guilty in April to transmitting threats to injure Wray in 2023, according to the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty then sentenced Woodbury to 17 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“My office has zero tolerance for threats against law enforcement officers,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement Thursday. “Threatening to harm public servants who enforce our criminal laws weakens the foundation of our society and will be punished accordingly.”

On June 7, 2023, prosecutors said Woodbury posted a violent message and Wray’s home address on the far-right conspiracy theory bulletin board 4chan.org.

Woodbury was indicted July 9, 2024, and arraigned later that month before U.S. Magistrate Judge Catherine M. Salinas.

In April, he was convicted of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. An interstate threat is any statement made across state lines with the intent to injure another person.

ExploreRoswell man charged with threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray

Before President Donald Trump picked him to be FBI director, Wray was a federal prosecutor in Atlanta, where he helped secure several high-profile convictions.

He resigned in January and was replaced by current FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The functioning of our democracy requires that our country’s public servants be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives,” FBI Atlanta Special Agent Paul Brown said in a statement. “The sentencing of John Woodbury is yet another example of the FBI’s commitment to holding those accountable who threaten public officials.”

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

“That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., posted on social media. “I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats I receive.” (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP file)

Credit: Rod Lamkey Jr./AP

Maryland man charged with threatening MTG

The offices of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly received eight threatening phone calls from a Maryland man from Oct. 2023 until Jan. 2025.

Man accused of stockpiling bombs, using Biden photo for target practice, pleads guilty

A look at the status of US executions in 2025

The Latest

GloRilla performs at Music Midtown in Piedmont Park in September 2023. She was arrested Tuesday and released the same day on drug charges, officials said. (Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rapper GloRilla faces drug charges after break-in at Forsyth County home

38m ago

Woodstock man killed in chase with Cobb police on I-75, GSP says

2h ago

Some companies offer paid help with taxes. County officials say it’s free.

Featured

Photo illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

A list of those who received donations from the more than $1.4 million given by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC.

How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs

Carmine the coyote roamed the northwest metro Atlanta area trying to befriend dogs before he was relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in 2020. Five years later, is he happy?

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS

Scores of people were on their way home from a Beyoncé concert when the escalator sped up and threw passengers to the ground, injuring at least 21 people.