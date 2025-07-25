Road rage suspect also charged with murder in 2024 death of man in wheelchair

But witnesses were able to get his tag number and a vehicle description, according to police. During the investigation, Plumley became a murder suspect.

In November, John Tracy Hill, a 64-year-old disabled man, was found dead at the Walton Summit Apartments off E.E. Butler Parkway, police previously said. The complex is located less than a mile from the Gainesville town square.

Officers found Hill during a wellness check. He was killed in his apartment from sharp force injuries, investigators later determined.

𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁- After assaulting two men with a gun, a Gainesville man charged in the 2024 murder of a disabled man. ... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Thursday, July 24, 2025

“We will not let up,” Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said after Hill’s death. “We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in violent criminal activity until they are held accountable.”

The GBI assisted in the investigation, according to police.

Plumley lived in the same apartment complex and down the hall from Hill, police said this week. Plumley was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was being held Friday in the Hall County jail, booking records show.