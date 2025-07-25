Road rage suspect also charged with murder in 2024 death of man in wheelchair

On Monday, road rage led Logan Ryan Plumley to pull a gun on two people, according to Gainesville police.
But the 21-year-old Gainesville man’s criminal problems were just beginning. He was later linked to the November homicide of a disabled neighbor, police said.
Officers were called Monday to the 700 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway, where a man later identified as Plumley had allegedly pulled a gun on two other men. They were road rage victims, police said, and Plumley had left the area before officers arrived.
But witnesses were able to get his tag number and a vehicle description, according to police. During the investigation, Plumley became a murder suspect.
In November, John Tracy Hill, a 64-year-old disabled man, was found dead at the Walton Summit Apartments off E.E. Butler Parkway, police previously said. The complex is located less than a mile from the Gainesville town square.
Officers found Hill during a wellness check. He was killed in his apartment from sharp force injuries, investigators later determined.
“We will not let up,” Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said after Hill’s death. “We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in violent criminal activity until they are held accountable.”
The GBI assisted in the investigation, according to police.
Plumley lived in the same apartment complex and down the hall from Hill, police said this week. Plumley was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was being held Friday in the Hall County jail, booking records show.
