Georgia News
Georgia News

Prison staff was warned of gun used to kill kitchen worker, lawsuit alleges

Aureon Shavea Grace, 24, was fatally shot by an inmate in the Georgia facility where she worked.
Aureon Shavea Grace, a food service worker shot to death last year inside Georgia's Smith State Prison, was a mother of two young children. (Photo courtesy of Deshonda Hagins)

Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins

Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins

Aureon Shavea Grace, a food service worker shot to death last year inside Georgia's Smith State Prison, was a mother of two young children. (Photo courtesy of Deshonda Hagins)
By
0 minutes ago

The mother of a Georgia prison food service worker shot and killed by an inmate last year said officials knew there was a gun inside the Glennville facility for more than a year but failed to act.

Deshonda Hagins is now raising her two grandchildren, ages 5 and 2, but she said her oldest daughter would still be alive had protocols been followed at the maximum-security Smith State Prison.

“Her main priority was her children,” Hagins said in an interview Friday after filing a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections. “Now they’re all I have left of her.”

Aureon Shavea Grace, 24, was a Statesboro High School graduate who worked as an Aramark food service employee in the prison’s kitchen. She had been there less than five months, when — in a massive security breach — officials said prisoner Jaydrekus Hart shot and killed her in June 2024. He then killed himself.

Smith State Prison in Glennville.

Credit: Lewis Levine

icon to expand image

Credit: Lewis Levine

ExploreGun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then kills himself

Hagins’ lawsuit, filed in Fulton County State Court, alleges prison staff was told repeatedly there was a gun on the premises but did nothing about it.

“These warnings came from inmates and were provided directly to multiple GDC officials, including during official investigations,” the complaint states. “No lockdown was initiated. No extensive search was conducted. No protective measures were put in place.”

A GDC spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and an unspecified amount of compensation.

ExploreViolence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons

Hart, 34, was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter out of Carroll County with a maximum release date of June 2043, the GDC said. According to published reports, he was convicted in the fatal shooting of a Villa Rica man at a Memorial Day party in 2013.

Authorities have said Grace and Hart had a “personal relationship” and that they discovered a suicide note that appeared to have been left by Hart. After her death, the GDC accused Grace of helping Hart get the gun inside the prison, according to the lawsuit. Grace’s mother denied that her daughter took the gun to the prison, saying it was there before she started the job.

She said Hart wasn’t even authorized to be in the kitchen at the time of the early morning shooting, but that he was “favored by GDC staff” and “permitted to violate rules with impunity.”

ExploreGeorgia correctional officer killed by inmate

Hagins said she didn’t learn of her daughter’s shooting from prison staff or the company Grace worked for, but instead from inmates who apparently called one of her other children using a contraband cellphone.

It’s unclear exactly how the gun got into the prison or what led to the fatal shooting.

Georgia’s prisons are rife with violence and homicides, but even correctional officers are prohibited from carrying guns inside the facilities.

“It’s awful. They had no guards in the area when she was shot to death,” said attorney Brent Savage, who represents Grace’s family. “It’s horrifying to think what’s going on in these prisons.”

ExploreMore than $600M to overhaul a prison system in crisis. But it’s just the start

Attempts to keep contraband out of Georgia’s state prisons are often hindered by the extreme shortage of correctional officers at GDC facilities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported, based on interviews with former employees.

Hagins, who previously worked for the GDC herself, said the deadly shooting of a civilian should serve as a wake-up call for prison officials tasked with keeping inmates and employees safe.

The oldest of six children, Grace helped look after her siblings from a young age and always ensured they had everything they needed, her mother said.

Aureon Shavea Grace, 24, was shot to death last year by an inmate inside Georgia's Smith State Prison, officials said. The kitchen worker's mother filed a lawsuit alleging prison staff failed to keep her safe.

Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins

Hagins, who had her first child at 19, said Grace taught her how to be a mother. But as her daughter grew up, the two became more like best friends, she said.

“She was a wonderful mother to her kids, she was a great sister and she was a great daughter to me,” Hagins said, crying. “I don’t wish this pain on anyone.”

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Brant Frost IV of First Liberty Building and Loan weaved together his business, conservative politics and Christian faith. “If you have good credit, a smart business plan and a big dream, call us at First Liberty,” he said in one of his company's ads. “Let us put our creative capital to work for you.” (YouTube screengrab)

Credit: Screenshot

Who is First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV?

Who is First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV? His family promised investors a “patriot economy” grounded in Christian faith. Authorities say Frost engineered a Ponzi scheme.

WNBA commissioner optimistic about getting new CBA deal done

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Giants try to stop 3-game road slide, play the Braves

1h ago

Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson's 37-point showing

Who is First Liberty founder Brant Frost IV?

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.