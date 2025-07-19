Police have not released details on what led to the incident, and no description of a gunman was provided.

It’s at least the second deadly shooting near the station in just over two months.

In May, Torrance Statham was killed near the same Greyhound station, officials said at the time.

A MARTA police officer called Atlanta police after hearing a single gunshot and seeing a man standing over the victim’s body before running away, a previously obtained warrant stated. Melvin Marshall, 25, was arrested a few days after the shooting, police said.

Jacobs said Saturday’s incident remains under investigation.