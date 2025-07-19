Metro Atlanta
Man killed in shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Officers were called to the 200 block of Forsyth Street on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. near the Greyhound bus station along Forsyth Street, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
26 minutes ago

A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Atlanta early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Forsyth Street around 5:15 a.m. following reports of a person shot. The address corresponds to the Greyhound bus station near the Garnett MARTA station.

A man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face and one to the arm, police spokesperson Officer Lamar Jacobs said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police have not released details on what led to the incident, and no description of a gunman was provided.

It’s at least the second deadly shooting near the station in just over two months.

In May, Torrance Statham was killed near the same Greyhound station, officials said at the time.

A MARTA police officer called Atlanta police after hearing a single gunshot and seeing a man standing over the victim’s body before running away, a previously obtained warrant stated. Melvin Marshall, 25, was arrested a few days after the shooting, police said.

Jacobs said Saturday’s incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

