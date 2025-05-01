1 arrested in fatal shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Statham, who had been shot once in the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, DeKalb police contacted Atlanta investigators to say they had information about a potential suspect. A witness in an unrelated domestic violence incident told DeKalb officers that Marshall “had killed someone in the city a few days ago.”

Officers found Marshall inside an apartment and took him into custody. He remains in the Fulton jail Tuesday without bond.

The day before Marshall was arrested, Atlanta police were again called to the same area after a person was stabbed. That victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was described as alert when taken to a hospital.

Police believe the victim was walking through an alley between the Greyhound and MARTA stations when he was approached by two suspects attempting to rob him. One of the suspects had a knife and stabbed him.

No other details have been released about that case.