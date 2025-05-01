1 arrested in fatal shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Atlanta’s Greyhound bus station earlier this month.
According to his arrest warrant, Melvin Marshall, 25, is responsible for the death of Torrance Statham on May 17. Marshall was arrested in DeKalb County and booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault.
It’s not clear what prompted the shooting, which unfolded near the Garnett MARTA station. The scene was behind the Greyhound station on Forsyth Street, and a MARTA officer called Atlanta police. He told investigators he heard a single gunshot and saw a man standing over the victim’s body before running away, the warrant states.
Statham, who had been shot once in the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, DeKalb police contacted Atlanta investigators to say they had information about a potential suspect. A witness in an unrelated domestic violence incident told DeKalb officers that Marshall “had killed someone in the city a few days ago.”
Officers found Marshall inside an apartment and took him into custody. He remains in the Fulton jail Tuesday without bond.
The day before Marshall was arrested, Atlanta police were again called to the same area after a person was stabbed. That victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was described as alert when taken to a hospital.
Police believe the victim was walking through an alley between the Greyhound and MARTA stations when he was approached by two suspects attempting to rob him. One of the suspects had a knife and stabbed him.
No other details have been released about that case.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia Tech shooting suspect waited over an hour in stairwell for victim, warrant says
Police initially said the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into gunfire, but warrants paint a more sinister picture, pointing to a calculated plan of attack.
Arrest made in fatal shooting sparked by basketball dispute in NE Atlanta
66-year-old died six months ago from complications related to incident.
2 juveniles charged with murder in 17-year-old’s death in Gwinnett
Andrew Gatlin, of Lilburn, was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he was pronounced dead.
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.