Three juveniles already in custody after a shooting this week in Cobb County have now been charged with murder, police said Friday.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, died Thursday after being shot in the head, according to police. He had been in critical condition since Monday’s shooting in the 1900 block of Padgett Drive.
Investigators did not release the name of the boy or the three charged in the case.
The boy who died was identified by family as Desiyah Reed, according to a GoFundMe page and Channel 2 Action News.
“It is with shattered hearts that we share the devastating news — Desiyah ‘Turtle’ Reed, our beloved 13-year-old son, has passed away after being critically injured in a senseless act of gun violence in an Austell subdivision,” the fundraising page states. “Desiyah fought with all his strength. Surrounded by love, prayers and hope, he held on as long as he could. But God had other plans, and our precious Turtle has now gained his wings.”
On Tuesday morning, police announced they had arrested three juvenile suspects in connection with the shooting. Two of the three, who share the same last name and an unincorporated Austell address, were charged with six counts of aggravated assault/intent to murder after “shooting a pistol at the victim,” according to their warrants. The third suspect faces three counts of the same charge.
All three are now charged with murder, according to police. No information on a possible motive was released.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not name minors who are arrested unless they are being charged as adults. They were not being held at the Cobb jail, booking records show.
Funeral arrangements for Desiyah Reed were pending.
“We won’t let Turtle’s name fade away,” the GoFundMe page states. “We will fight for justice, and we will celebrate the beautiful soul that he was. Fly high, Turtle. You will forever be in our hearts.”
