A teenager is dead and five others were injured after a shooting at Empire Park in southeast Atlanta, according to police.
Atlanta police responded to the park in the 200 block of Oak Drive around 9:45 p.m. Thursday and found two people who had been shot, including a 17-year-old.
Police said the teen died at the scene. His name has not yet been released. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital, where authorities said she is stable.
Police were also dispatched to nearby Mt. Zion Road where they found three more gunshot victims. All were taken to a hospital, including one who is in critical condition.
Police discovered a sixth person shot in the back seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop on nearby Old Hapeville Road. He had been shot in the leg, according to police.
Investigators believe all victims were involved in an initial shooting at the park, according to police. Police did not say what led to the shooting.
By early Friday morning, police had left the park. Some remnants of crime scene tape, grilling equipment and partially cooked food remained.
