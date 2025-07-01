A teenager is dead and five others were injured after a shooting at Empire Park in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police responded to the park in the 200 block of Oak Drive around 9:45 p.m. Thursday and found two people who had been shot, including a 17-year-old.

Police said the teen died at the scene. His name has not yet been released. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital, where authorities said she is stable.