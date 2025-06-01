A search is underway Sunday for a 26-year-old woman accused in the shooting death of another woman at a northeast Georgia home over the weekend, authorities said.

Greata Nichole Thomas is wanted in connection with the death of 34-year-old Breiana Danielle Johnson on Saturday at a residence on Barton Road in Royston, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

“Do not approach,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement about Thomas, who also uses the last name Mobley.