A search is underway Sunday for a 26-year-old woman accused in the shooting death of another woman at a northeast Georgia home over the weekend, authorities said.
Greata Nichole Thomas is wanted in connection with the death of 34-year-old Breiana Danielle Johnson on Saturday at a residence on Barton Road in Royston, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.
“Do not approach,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement about Thomas, who also uses the last name Mobley.
Deputies and emergency responders were called to the home at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday and found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound. Officials have not provided a motive or said what led up to the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said it identified Thomas as a suspect. She is wanted on a murder charge and may be driving a gray 2008 Honda Accord with an Alabama license plate, deputies said.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-376-3114 or dial 911 immediately.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.
