Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a reportedly fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the state agency was asked to investigate the shooting in the 700 block of McDaniel Street at the request of Fulton County police.
“Agents are currently gathering information,” Miles said.
Fulton County and Atlanta police vehicles were also situated near the Heritage Station Apartments after the deadly shooting, which involved an officer, Channel 2 Action News reported, citing Atlanta police.
Fulton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AJC. Atlanta police and the Fulton sheriff’s office said they were not involved.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied to a number of situations. The AJC will update this language as more details emerge.
The complex is in the Pittsburgh neighborhood near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
