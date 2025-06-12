“Kyle is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance,” police wrote.

It is not clear how Coleman died. Less than an hour after Fairfax County police announced Tuesday that they were using drones and canines to assist in the search, the department said they recovered a body from a small body of water in Tysons, Virginia. They did not identify the body as Coleman’s.

A rising sophomore majoring in business administration with a finance concentration, Coleman was an active member of multiple Morehouse organizations, including the Morehouse Business Association, LightHouse, the Leadership Education and Development Certificate Program and the Consultants Club.

According to the all-men’s school, he enjoyed playing pickleball, basketball and tennis with his friends and had recently taken a serious interest in learning to play the guitar.

“Kyle was known for his warmth, humility, and peaceful spirit,” said Booker. “We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”

Coleman enjoyed watching stand-up comedy and “Seinfeld” with his parents, Cimmerian and Keith, a Morehouse alum from the class of 1995. He had an older brother and sister, “with whom he found great peace in spending quality time,” Booker said.

The college added that it had been in consistent communication with the family during the search.

A GoFundMe created on Monday is taking donations to pay for funeral preparations and memorial services.