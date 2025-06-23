🚨 ACTIVE INCIDENT 🚒⁰AFRD crews are responding to a carbon monoxide call at the 900 block of Monroe Dr NE. Evacuations are underway at a few businesses there.⁰2 patients reported headaches.⁰We're working to ensure everyone's safety — updates to follow.⁰@ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/HoTuTQxXx0 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 23, 2025

The Trader Joe’s had not yet opened at the time of the incident and planned to delay opening for one hour until 10 a.m., according to its website.

One breakfast restaurant, Snooze, and Intown Animal Hospital were open at the time of the incident and were evacuated by fire crews. Another restaurant was also evacuated but had not yet been open to the public.

Atlanta Gas Light is also on the scene.

