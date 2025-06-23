CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Midtown Atlanta shopping center evacuates due to possible carbon monoxide leak

Atlanta fire rescue crews are at the scene of the complex, which includes a Trader Joe’s, animal hospital and restaurants.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department evacuated several businesses, including a Trader Joe's grocery store, in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, June 23, 2025, due to a possible carbon monoxide leak. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A Midtown Atlanta shopping center has been evacuated Monday morning as fire officials look into a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

At least two people complained of headaches, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Two restaurants, a Trader Joe’s grocery store and an animal hospital within the Midtown Promenade mall in the 900 block of Monroe Drive were evacuated, officials said.

The Trader Joe’s had not yet opened at the time of the incident and planned to delay opening for one hour until 10 a.m., according to its website.

One breakfast restaurant, Snooze, and Intown Animal Hospital were open at the time of the incident and were evacuated by fire crews. Another restaurant was also evacuated but had not yet been open to the public.

Atlanta Gas Light is also on the scene.

