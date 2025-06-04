Man shot to death while leaving DeKalb apartment complex

A man was shot to death on a busy DeKalb County road early Wednesday.
Officials said the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 around 2 a.m. when he was shot, Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim, whose name has not been released, then crashed near the entrance of the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex.
Investigators believe the man was shot as he was leaving the complex and that the gunfire came from one of the buildings, according to Channel 2. One bullet hole could be seen on the truck’s rear driver’s side door, the news station reported.
No information has been released about what led up to the shooting or if police have identified a suspect.
DeKalb police did not immediately return a request for more information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
Police seeking public’s help after man fatally shot at his DeKalb home
Surveillance video showed a man holding an assault rifle as he entered the home, located a short distance from Panola Road. Police shared photos of the suspect at a Walmart.
Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say
The killing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the pool area at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Accomplice in Atlanta attempted robbery charged with murder, police say
A man involved in an attempted armed robbery in Atlanta that ended with his accomplice being fatally shot is facing a murder charge, police said.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.