Man shot to death while leaving DeKalb apartment complex

A man was shot to death on a busy DeKalb County road early Wednesday.

Officials said the man was driving a Ford F-150 truck on Flat Shoals Road near I-20 around 2 a.m. when he was shot, Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim, whose name has not been released, then crashed near the entrance of the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex.

Investigators believe the man was shot as he was leaving the complex and that the gunfire came from one of the buildings, according to Channel 2. One bullet hole could be seen on the truck’s rear driver’s side door, the news station reported.