Man killed at Buckhead apartments after fight with estranged wife, police say

The incident happened at the Cortland Peachtree Battle apartments on Peachtree Road.
Atlanta police investigate a deadly fight between a man and his estranged wife at a Buckhead apartment building late Wednesday. (Channel 2 Action News)

By
1 hour ago

A Buckhead apartment building was evacuated amid a domestic fight that turned deadly late Wednesday, according to officials.

Atlanta police were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Cortland Peachtree Battle apartments on Peachtree Road after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead in a hallway, according to Channel 2 Action News. His name was not released.

“This was a domestic dispute where the parties were separated,” Atlanta police homicide Commander Andrew Smith told reporters. “The deceased individual arrived at this location, started an altercation, which led to him dying at the scene.”

Investigators believe the man pulled a fire alarm and entered the building as residents evacuated, Channel 2 reported. Police told the news station that, once inside, he went to his estranged wife’s apartment and fired two shots.

The couple was in the process of getting a divorce, and the woman had two family members with her in her apartment, officials told the news station. Her family members attacked him after the shots were fired, according to authorities.

“We’re not going to put out the means by which he died because it’s an investigation, but it was not by gunfire,” Smith said.

Officials have not said if they anticipate any charges.

