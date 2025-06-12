Investigators believe the man pulled a fire alarm and entered the building as residents evacuated, Channel 2 reported. Police told the news station that, once inside, he went to his estranged wife’s apartment and fired two shots.

The couple was in the process of getting a divorce, and the woman had two family members with her in her apartment, officials told the news station. Her family members attacked him after the shots were fired, according to authorities.

“We’re not going to put out the means by which he died because it’s an investigation, but it was not by gunfire,” Smith said.

Officials have not said if they anticipate any charges.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates