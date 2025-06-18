Man found shot to death in NW Atlanta

A man was shot to death in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Tuesday, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The location is near the intersection with West Lake Avenue, which continues under I-20 on the north side of Westview Cemetery. It’s between the Penelope Neighbors and Mozley Park neighborhoods.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
It’s not clear what led to the shooting or whether investigators have identified any suspects.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
