Man found shot to death in NW Atlanta

A man was shot to death in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood late Tuesday, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location is near the intersection with West Lake Avenue, which continues under I-20 on the north side of Westview Cemetery. It’s between the Penelope Neighbors and Mozley Park neighborhoods.