A man is dead and two women are in critical condition following a pair of separate shootings on metro Atlanta roads Monday afternoon.
The two shootings, which happened in DeKalb and Paulding counties, are not related, authorities said. At least one of the incidents involved road rage, according to authorities.
At about 2:25 p.m., the Paulding E-911 center got a call about a shooting near the intersection of Ridge and Cohran Store roads, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the victim called 911 to report being shot during a dispute with a man who was driving a black SUV.
Deputies said the victim drove to a fire station on Ridge Road to get medical attention. He was then taken to Wellstar Paulding Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s name is being withheld because his family has not been notified.
Investigators are looking to find the suspect and the vehicle, authorities said. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via its mobile app.
Later in the afternoon, gunfire erupted along I-20 in DeKalb County.
Police said two women, both in their 20s, were critically injured at about 4:15 p.m. after being shot near Flat Shoals Road.
“The investigation is in its early stages,” a DeKalb police spokesperson said in a statement. “No word yet on a motive or the circumstances of the shooting.”
Anyone with more information can contact DeKalb police anonymously through its free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.
