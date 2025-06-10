TRAFFIC ALERT
TRAFFIC ALERT

Lanes blocked after multivehicle crash on I-75 in Marietta

Nearly all northbound lanes are blocked at Delk Road
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. on I-75 at Delk Road, officials said.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

By
31 minutes ago

Traffic is crawling following a multivehicle crash on I-75 in Marietta late Tuesday morning.

Nearly all northbound lanes are blocked at Delk Road because of the wreck, which happened about 10:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible,” the GDOT said in a statement.

Photos show police vehicles, fire engines and paramedics at the scene.

Drivers are asked to use Cobb Parkway or Powers Ferry Road to get around the wreck, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

