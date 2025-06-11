Health News
Health workers warn of ‘destruction’ in Trump budget

Rally tips over into calls for Kennedy resignation following purge of vaccine experts.
A group of CDC employees walk out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to a nearby demonstration protesting President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to health services. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A group of CDC employees walk out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to a nearby demonstration protesting President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to health services. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

A protest Tuesday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over budget cuts tipped over into calls by health workers for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign, after Kennedy, the evening before, fired all members of a key vaccine advisory board to the CDC.

“I am here today to tell you that the secretary ... has shown himself to be a domestic health threat,” said Dr. Anna Yousaf, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. She said she works at the CDC but was speaking for herself personally.

Anna Yousaf speaks at a demonstration protesting President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to health services outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“With the firing of the (vaccine) experts, how can we assure the health of all Americans, in particular women, people with disabilities and racial and ethnic minorities, will be protected?” echoed a message relayed through a loudspeaker by Abby Tighe, a fired CDC employee and organizer of the rally. “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must resign.”

Tighe read several messages that she said were from current CDC employees in the building across the street, or working remotely, who asked to stay anonymous and were afraid for their jobs.

In addition, several people who walked over from the CDC building were holding a large American flag and said they were employees but did not want to be identified. They spoke in person at the rally against what they said was the undermining of science.

“I want you guys to think about what that means,” Tighe told the crowd. “People who work for the public are scared to speak to the public.”

The rally teemed with homemade signs supporting science, CDC workers and their mission. It also featured mock-ups of Trump administration figures like Stephen Miller and Office of Management and Budget director and Project 2025 co-author Russell Vought.

On the edges floated a fully robed figure of the angel of death, wearing a plague mask and bearing a sign with virus death tallies and a plea for vaccines.

Some speakers, such as Kathleen Ethier, did not mention Kennedy’s resignation and said that didn’t mean they supported his choices.

“This is not a reorganization,” said Ethier, former director of the CDC’s division of adolescent and school health. “This is destruction.”

Activists put photos of (L-R) Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a cutout of ABBA at a demonstration protesting President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to health services outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Ever since Trump and Elon Musk began stopping CDC work and firing employees this spring, alumni and supporters have been appearing every Tuesday to support the agency and cheer the remaining workers as they leave for the day.

But this week’s gathering burgeoned into a rally with between 50 and 100 attendees, including elected officials. It followed the Friday release of the Trump administration’s proposed budget that would reorganize federal health work.

Experts who analyzed the documents said that while Kennedy means to create a new office, the “Administration for a Healthy America,” and move some CDC work over to the new department, the two together will, in many important cases, do less and have fewer resources.

According to an analysis by the health publication STAT, some of the most surprising cuts include efforts in chronic disease prevention, a known Kennedy priority.

Long-standing funding lines at the CDC for tobacco control, nutrition and obesity, school health, heart disease and stroke, diabetes, and cancer prevention and control are among those that are zeroed out and slated for elimination in the new agency’s first budget justification for Congress, STAT wrote.

Others decimated include funding for HIV prevention and injury prevention. That includes preventing drowning by kids and falls by the elderly.

Yousuf cited work on maternal and infant health monitoring and worker safety that had been gutted.

“These programs impact and protect all Americans,” she said. “He claims he is moving much of this work to a new organization, but that hasn’t happened. And he has fired nearly all the federal experts working in these fields.”

A costumed angel of death in a plague mask joined more than 50 protesters outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, rallying against the newly released permanent health budget cuts in the Trump administration's budget. The person wearing the costume did not want to give her name for fear of repercussions at her job, teaching in public health. But she said she is a Ph.D. and immunologist who previously was a researcher at the CDC. "I disagree with all of the choices people are making out of fear and ignorance," she said, which she said would lead to more death. Her sign spoke of the damage from COVID and measles and of the lifesaving value of vaccines. The plague mask was designed for plague doctors under the hope that the herbs stashed in the elongated beak nose could fight "bad air." (Ariel Hart/AJC)

Dr. Barbara Marston, a former CDC infectious disease leader and Decatur physician, pointed to HIV cuts as an example of a strategy that didn’t make sense. It leaves in place work on high-risk areas while eliminating the larger base of foundational work that goes on around it. But one can’t be sustained without the other, she said.

“There’s just no way that you can carry out the degree of HIV prevention that was happening at CDC with a 75% cut in budget,” Marston said.

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Invest in America" roundtable with business leaders at the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

