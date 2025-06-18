Gwinnett police search for shooter that left 1 dead, 1 injured, officials say

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Tuesday night near a Norcross hotel, Gwinnett County police said.

The gunman fatally shot 29-year-old Andre Jones in the chest near the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard just before midnight. The address corresponds to the Horizon Inn and Suites at the intersection of I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Jones was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said in a news release.