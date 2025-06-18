Gwinnett police search for shooter that left 1 dead, 1 injured, officials say

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Tuesday night near a Norcross hotel, Gwinnett County police said.
The gunman fatally shot 29-year-old Andre Jones in the chest near the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard just before midnight. The address corresponds to the Horizon Inn and Suites at the intersection of I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Jones was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said in a news release.
A woman, whose identity was not released, was struck in the leg during the shooting, but police said they don’t believe she was involved in the initial altercation.
“Detectives are still searching for a motive for the shooting and are currently following up on leads,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
1 arrested in man’s shooting death after 6-hour search in Conyers
Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show
Police: Family kills woman’s husband with fire extinguisher in her defense
Atlanta police deemed the deadly incident involving estranged spouses as a "justifiable homicide."
Man arrested after woman, 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb apartments
A manhunt was underway Friday after a woman and a young girl were shot to death at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity
It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.
Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.
Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."
Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions
Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.