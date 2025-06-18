Breaking: Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation
Gwinnett police search for shooter that left 1 dead, 1 injured, officials say

The incident happened late Tuesday near a Norcross hotel.
By
26 minutes ago

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Tuesday night near a Norcross hotel, Gwinnett County police said.

The gunman fatally shot 29-year-old Andre Jones in the chest near the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard just before midnight. The address corresponds to the Horizon Inn and Suites at the intersection of I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Jones was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said in a news release.

A woman, whose identity was not released, was struck in the leg during the shooting, but police said they don’t believe she was involved in the initial altercation.

“Detectives are still searching for a motive for the shooting and are currently following up on leads,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

