The dogfighters brought 24 pit bull-type dogs to Donalsonville — about 170 miles southwest of Macon — for a weekend event in April 2022. But law enforcement officers disrupted the event and found dogs inside crates in cars, prosecutors said.

“The participants used their cars to store dogs who had already been fought, as well as those whose handlers were awaiting their turn in the fighting pit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said. “Some dogs were kept on chains on the property.”

Authorities rescued 78 dogs during the investigation. Cell phone seized showed evidence of participation in dogfighting, including a group message with videos and photos, according to prosecutors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, those convicted and their sentences are:

Donnametric Miller, of Donalsonville, Georgia: 100 months in prison

Fredricus White, of Panama City, Florida: 35 months in prison

Christopher Travis Beaumont, of Panama City: 30 months in prison

Marvin Pulley, of Donalsonville: 30 months in prison

Cornelious Johnson, of Panama City: 27 months in prison

Terelle Ganzy, of Panama City: 24 months in prison

Willie Russell, of Blakely, Georgia: 24 months in prison

Brandon Baker, of Panama City: 20 months in prison

Terrance Davis, of Pansey, Alabama: 20 months in prison

Tamichael Elijah, of Donalsonville: 18 months in prison

Timothy Freeman, of Bainbridge, Georgia: time served (15 months in prison)

Herman Buggs Jr., of Donalsonville: time served (two weeks in prison)

Rodrecus Kimble, of Donalsonville: one year home confinement

Gary Hopkins, of Donalsonville: six months home confinement.

In addition to prison time, the court also imposed restitution for the costs of care of dogs rescued in this investigation as part of the sentences, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The amounts of restitution were not disclosed.

The federal sentences were completed four months after a Paulding County man was sentenced to 475 years in prison after being convicted of 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, the district attorney said. The sentence is believed to be the toughest ever for dogfighting, according to Jessica Rock, Georgia’s statewide animal crimes prosecutor.

Rock, who was not involved in this federal case, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that dogfighting is often linked to other violence.

“Animal crimes don’t exist by themselves,” Rock said. “These crimes are linked to human violence, such as domestic violence and child abuse. Even though animal abuse itself is a crime and is serious, it’s never just about the animal.”