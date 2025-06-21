A man accused of shooting at officers at a Hapeville hotel was shot by police and taken into custody Saturday, officials said.
Michael Boyce, a resident of College Park, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm on the property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Hapeville police spokesperson Cpl. Shada Canzater said in a news release.
The GBI confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
It was around 3:45 a.m., when Hapeville officers were called to the Hilton Atlanta Airport hotel on Virginia Avenue after shots were fired inside Room 1225. The hotel is near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Officials attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Canzater said Boyce fired multiple rounds toward officers through the door. Guests were then evacuated from surrounding floors while the Fulton County police SWAT team responded to the scene.
Boyce was taken into custody after SWAT breached the hotel room.
Canzater confirmed Boyce sustained a gunshot wound from Fulton police SWAT after he “charged officers and forced them to discharge their firearm to stop the threat.”
Boyce is said to be stable at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.