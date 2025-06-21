It was around 3:45 a.m., when Hapeville officers were called to the Hilton Atlanta Airport hotel on Virginia Avenue after shots were fired inside Room 1225. The hotel is near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Officials attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Canzater said Boyce fired multiple rounds toward officers through the door. Guests were then evacuated from surrounding floors while the Fulton County police SWAT team responded to the scene.

Boyce was taken into custody after SWAT breached the hotel room.

Canzater confirmed Boyce sustained a gunshot wound from Fulton police SWAT after he “charged officers and forced them to discharge their firearm to stop the threat.”

Boyce is said to be stable at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

