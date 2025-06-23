Many small businesses and young development firms across Atlanta have plenty of passion and grit to spare, but nothing can replace capital and financial know-how.

Assistance on those fronts is about to become more available as a national nonprofit expands its loan, financing and training services to the capital of the South.

Momentus Capital recently announced it will invest $50 million in the Atlanta area to help small businesses and novice developers grow their operations. The initiative revolves around a pillar of entrepreneurship: Capital is king.

“Access to capital is really about two things,” said Tommy Lester, who is leading the nonprofit’s Atlanta campaign. “It’s about knowing who has the money and where to get it.”

Momentus Capital formed in 2021 through the merging of two community development financial institutions whose roots date back to the 1980s. The organizations are Virginia-based Capital Impact Partners — which focuses on strengthening communities through economic development — and San Diego-based CDC Small Business Finance, the country’s top Small Business Administration lender.

By combining their services under the Momentus Capital brand, Capital Impact Partners CEO and President Ellis Carr said the organizations could have an outsize impact across the country. They have invested more than $11 billion, and Atlanta will be Momentus Capital’s sixth targeted market.

“We realized that Atlanta was a prime market because it’s growing,” Carr said. “And there will continue to be an increasing need for affordable housing, healthcare and education to serve that growing population.”