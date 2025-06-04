An Atlanta father died after confronting car burglars. His family wants justice

Javon Brown went into cardiac arrest and died early Jan. 17 after police said he noticed several young men dressed in all black breaking into his gray GMC Sierra truck outside his home on King George Lane in southwest Atlanta. After confronting them, one of the men shot at Brown, who returned fire, police and his family said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

“My husband did what anyone would do. He went out and yelled, ‘Get off my property,’” Tasha Brown said. “You wouldn’t think in a million years that you’re at your home, somebody is robbing you. You tell them to leave, and they would turn around and start shooting at you.”

While no one was struck by the gunfire, police said Brown walked back into the house, told his wife “I’m sorry” and collapsed. He was found dead by first responders just inside his front door with no signs of physical trauma, according to authorities.

The Fulton County medical examiner determined Brown went into cardiac arrest due to stress, police said.

Tasha Brown had been awakened by the attempted break-in that morning and was the one who alerted her husband. On Wednesday, she pleaded with the suspects to come forward and for the public to share information.

“Whatever you know, whatever you think you know, however insignificant you think it may be, it’s important to me. It’s important to my sons, it’s important to my daughter,” Tasha Brown said. “We just want the people responsible to pay for what they did.”

Brown’s daughter, Tyiaja Ofori-Atta, said finding them wasn’t only about getting justice for her father. She hoped to ensure the community remained safe.

Javon Brown had just purchased the truck due to his hard work, his family said. While nothing was taken, police said the back window was damaged, and those responsible also broke into other vehicles in the area. The incident took place in a residential neighborhood just outside of I-285 and north of Campbellton Road.

“It could have been anybody’s home, and they’re not going to stop with us as long as they are out on the street,” Tyiaja Ofori-Atta said. “They didn’t care about us. They don’t care about anyone else.”

Anyone with more information about the case or the identities of those responsible is asked to contact Atlanta police. Video footage did not capture the incident, and detectives asked the community to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see a car break-in.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

