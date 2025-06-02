Crime & Public Safety
2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering

Police said two men — ages 18 and 40 — were taken to Grady for gunshot-related injuries.
The shooting happened near Kiwanis Park in Forest Park, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

By
1 hour ago

Two people were shot Tuesday evening near a park in Forest Park during a high school graduation celebration, officials said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Avenue near Kiwanis Stadium around 7:30 p.m. regarding a possible shooting. First responders rendered aid to two men, ages 18 and 40, and took them to Grady Memorial Hospital for gunshot-related injuries, Forest Park police spokesperson Javon Lloyd confirmed.

The victims were not publicly identified, and their conditions were not released.

Lloyd said several people had gathered at the stadium for an “out-of-town private high school graduation.” He did not say which school the graduation was for.

Residents were being asked to avoid South Avenue from West Street to Park Avenue as the investigation remained active into the night.

No details were released about the suspected shooter, but Lloyd confirmed no arrests had been made.

