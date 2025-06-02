Two people were shot Tuesday evening near a park in Forest Park during a high school graduation celebration, officials said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Avenue near Kiwanis Stadium around 7:30 p.m. regarding a possible shooting. First responders rendered aid to two men, ages 18 and 40, and took them to Grady Memorial Hospital for gunshot-related injuries, Forest Park police spokesperson Javon Lloyd confirmed.

The victims were not publicly identified, and their conditions were not released.