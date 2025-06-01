Crime & Public Safety
Man shot, killed outside SW Atlanta home

Authorities say ‘narcotics and firearms’ were found inside the house, but they did not provide a motive for the shooting.
Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta home early Monday.


1 hour ago

A man was fatally shot in the driveway of a southwest Atlanta home early Monday, police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 900 block of New Hope Road, just south of Cascade Road in the Midwest Cascade neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the man already dead, Atlanta police homicide Cmdr. Andrew Smith told reporters at the scene.

Atlanta police homicide Cmdr. Andrew Smith told reporters the victim was dead when police arrived at the scene Monday morning.

The victim’s name was not released.

Smith said the shooting happened inside the home’s garage. He added that investigators are still working to determine a motive, but noted that “narcotics and firearms” were inside the house.

No other details have been released by police.



Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

