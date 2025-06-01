One man has died from his injuries days after a Friday shooting at a DeKalb County shopping center, police said.
Authorities on Monday said Antionne Ryan, 22, died after the incident, which took place at Hairston Square shopping plaza in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road at the intersection with Redan Road.
Two other men were injured. No new information about their conditions was released Monday. Earlier, police said two of the injured had “moderate” injuries while the third was critical.
“It appears two men shot at each other after an argument at this location,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.
Police don’t expect to file criminal charges in the incident, Clark said.
Several vehicles and at least two businesses were also damaged during the gunfire, police said.
A second shooting took place in the same area the following day, Clark said. DeKalb police responded to the scene Saturday afternoon after a vehicle pulled into the plaza, where several people got out and began shooting.
“Multiple rounds went into a restaurant, hitting one person inside,” Clark said. “He went to a hospital with moderate injuries.”
Another person was injured by glass and went to the hospital, Clark said.
The shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle, got in a car wreck nearby, and left on foot. Police have not yet located them and said anyone with information can contact police or send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app. People can also send the tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Caroline Silva/AJC
3 men shot at DeKalb shopping center, police say
One victim has critical injuries from incident at Hairston Square shopping plaza, officials say.
2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart
A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County
1 arrested in man’s shooting death after 6-hour search in Conyers
Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.
An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.
‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike
Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.
Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’
How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?