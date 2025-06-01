CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
1 man dies after triple shooting at DeKalb shopping plaza, police say

After Friday’s incident, a second shooting took place in the same area the next day, police say.
The triple shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Caroline Silva/AJC)

40 minutes ago

One man has died from his injuries days after a Friday shooting at a DeKalb County shopping center, police said.

Authorities on Monday said Antionne Ryan, 22, died after the incident, which took place at Hairston Square shopping plaza in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road at the intersection with Redan Road.

Explore3 men shot at DeKalb shopping center, police say

Two other men were injured. No new information about their conditions was released Monday. Earlier, police said two of the injured had “moderate” injuries while the third was critical.

“It appears two men shot at each other after an argument at this location,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

Police don’t expect to file criminal charges in the incident, Clark said.

Several vehicles and at least two businesses were also damaged during the gunfire, police said.

A second shooting took place in the same area the following day, Clark said. DeKalb police responded to the scene Saturday afternoon after a vehicle pulled into the plaza, where several people got out and began shooting.

“Multiple rounds went into a restaurant, hitting one person inside,” Clark said. “He went to a hospital with moderate injuries.”

Another person was injured by glass and went to the hospital, Clark said.

The shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle, got in a car wreck nearby, and left on foot. Police have not yet located them and said anyone with information can contact police or send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app. People can also send the tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411.

