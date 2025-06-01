“It appears two men shot at each other after an argument at this location,” police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

Police don’t expect to file criminal charges in the incident, Clark said.

Several vehicles and at least two businesses were also damaged during the gunfire, police said.

A second shooting took place in the same area the following day, Clark said. DeKalb police responded to the scene Saturday afternoon after a vehicle pulled into the plaza, where several people got out and began shooting.

“Multiple rounds went into a restaurant, hitting one person inside,” Clark said. “He went to a hospital with moderate injuries.”

Another person was injured by glass and went to the hospital, Clark said.

The shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle, got in a car wreck nearby, and left on foot. Police have not yet located them and said anyone with information can contact police or send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app. People can also send the tip by texting “DKPD” to 847411.