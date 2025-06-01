Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

One man dies at scene and another was stabilized at a hospital.
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta that took place early Saturday morning on Defoor Place. (AJC file)
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta that took place early Saturday morning on Defoor Place. (AJC file)
By
15 minutes ago

A shooting in northwest Atlanta left one man dead and another injured shortly early Saturday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about shots fired around 12:45 a.m. at 1745 Defoor Place.

The location is home to several businesses, including the Dynasty Event Lounge, though officials did not say if the victims were attending an event there.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The second victim was rushed to a hospital and stabilized.

No other information has been released about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night along the edge of the Grove Park neighborhood of northwest Atlanta. (AJC file)

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in NW Atlanta

Atlanta police responding to a call to the 1900 block of Jones Avenue in Northwest Atlanta found two men with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died

Police: Family kills woman’s husband with fire extinguisher in her defense

Atlanta police deemed the deadly incident involving estranged spouses as a "justifiable homicide."

Police ‘shocked’ after GSU student killed, 6 injured in LaGrange party shooting

LaGrange police were called to Seminary Street in Troup County at 1 a.m. Sunday and found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Latest

Ja’Nylen Amir Greggs, 12, was killed in a shooting Thursday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (Courtesy)

Credit: Family photo

Teen arrested after 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in SW Atlanta

Man arrested after woman, 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb apartments

$10K reward offered to find shooter who killed 12-year-old in SW Atlanta

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.