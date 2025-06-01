A shooting in northwest Atlanta left one man dead and another injured shortly early Saturday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call about shots fired around 12:45 a.m. at 1745 Defoor Place.
The location is home to several businesses, including the Dynasty Event Lounge, though officials did not say if the victims were attending an event there.
One of the men was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The second victim was rushed to a hospital and stabilized.
No other information has been released about the incident.
