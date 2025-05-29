Metro Atlanta
WWE to return to Atlanta, add to an extraordinary slate of summer events

The wrestling events add to an already busy time for the city.
Cody Rhodes plays to the chanting of the crowd before executing a back body slam to Rey Mysterio at the 27th annual Wrestlemania, held at the Georgia Dome in 2011. (AJC file photo)
By
0 minutes ago

Months after bringing its flagship “Monday Night Raw” to Atlanta, WWE is returning.

The American wrestling promotion company announced it will host three events in July. These include NBC prime-time special “Saturday Night’s Main Event” and women’s live event “Evolution,” both held at State Farm Arena between July 12 and 13. WWE’s developmental brand NXT’s annual summer event, “The Great American Bash,” will also unfold at Center Stage Theater in Midtown ahead of the Saturday night special.

The events add to an already busy month for the city. July 10-11 and again July 13-14, Beyoncé will bring her Cowboy Carter tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That overlaps with the festivities surrounding the Major League Baseball All-Star game, to be held July 15 at Truist Park. Other July events include the Peachtree Road Race, two home matches for Atlanta United and several neighborhood festivals.

The WWE hasn’t been gone for too long. In January, Atlanta played host to the fourth installment in the latest season of “Monday Night Raw,” which drew an average of 3 million global viewers during its two-and-a-half-hour runtime. This season is significant — it was the first under a new partnership with Netflix, a deal that represented the brand’s first major programming shift in its lifespan.

Before that, the WWE held its “Bad Blood” live event at State Farm in October, which Paul Levesque, the chief content officer for the WWE (and likely better known as Triple H), said set its new arena gate record with an attendance of 16,092. The promotion’s marquee “WrestleMania” event hasn’t returned to the city since 2011.

Two-day ticket packages for “Saturday Night’s Main Event” and “Evolution” are already live. The lowest ticket price sits at roughly $165. Additional information about individual tickets for “Saturday Night’s Main Event,” “Evolution” and “The Great American Bash” will be announced at a later date, the WWE said in a release.

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

