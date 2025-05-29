The WWE hasn’t been gone for too long. In January, Atlanta played host to the fourth installment in the latest season of “Monday Night Raw,” which drew an average of 3 million global viewers during its two-and-a-half-hour runtime. This season is significant — it was the first under a new partnership with Netflix, a deal that represented the brand’s first major programming shift in its lifespan.

Before that, the WWE held its “Bad Blood” live event at State Farm in October, which Paul Levesque, the chief content officer for the WWE (and likely better known as Triple H), said set its new arena gate record with an attendance of 16,092. The promotion’s marquee “WrestleMania” event hasn’t returned to the city since 2011.

Two-day ticket packages for “Saturday Night’s Main Event” and “Evolution” are already live. The lowest ticket price sits at roughly $165. Additional information about individual tickets for “Saturday Night’s Main Event,” “Evolution” and “The Great American Bash” will be announced at a later date, the WWE said in a release.