Vacationers getting ready to take off for Memorial Day weekend will find their stops at the pump a little less painful than it was a year ago.

Auto club AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $2.92 at the start of this week, about 46 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and a popular time for beach trips and barbecues. Last week, AAA predicted a record of nearly 1.4 million Georgians will travel more than 50 miles from home for the holiday weekend and most of them by automobile.