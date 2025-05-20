Vacationers getting ready to take off for Memorial Day weekend will find their stops at the pump a little less painful than it was a year ago.
Auto club AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $2.92 at the start of this week, about 46 cents per gallon less than a year ago.
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and a popular time for beach trips and barbecues. Last week, AAA predicted a record of nearly 1.4 million Georgians will travel more than 50 miles from home for the holiday weekend and most of them by automobile.
The holiday period is often when prices start to creep up amid increasing demand, and AAA said average prices in Georgia are about 4 cents more per gallon than they were a week ago.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Georgia’s average price for regular unleaded is about 25 cents per gallon less than the national average, AAA data show.
“Nationwide, a surge in gas demand coupled with the climbing cost of crude oil has pushed prices higher at the pumps,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a press release. “The slump in crude oil costs kept the customary surge in spring gas prices at bay, but now, we find ourselves amid this anticipated increase as the Memorial Day weekend approaches.”
In addition to AAA’s expectation that Georgia will set a record for Memorial Day weekend travel, the travel club expects a record 45 million Americans to travel for the holiday period.
“Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said in a release last week.
