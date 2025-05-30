The mayor of Camilla is in jail Thursday, held on charges related to his decision to post police officers outside polling locations and “cancel” a special election in November.
Mayor Kelvin Owens, former Camilla election superintendent Rhunette Williford and former deputy election superintendent (and current city manager) Cheryl Ford were indicted by a Mitchell County grand jury Wednesday on election interference charges. All three are being held at the Mitchell County Jail.
According to the magistrate court, they will make their first appearance in court for a bond hearing on Monday morning, meaning they will wait in jail over the weekend.
Prosecutors say that Owens and the two election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election late last year that was already fraught with drama before polling places were locked the morning voting was supposed to kick off.
The legal issues had been brewing for a while in the majority-Black city of about 5,000 residents, but it all came to a head on Nov. 5 after the city informed voters via the city’s public Facebook account on Nov. 4 that the “final day of voting and special election scheduled for November 5, 2024 has been canceled.” The post included a resignation letter from Williford and Ford, leaving the town without election officials.
The election cancelation allegedly prompted Owens to instruct the Camilla chief of police to “post officers outside the polling places to prevent anyone, including poll officers and citizens desiring to vote, from entering into the polling place and casting votes,” according to the indictment.
He also allegedly instructed city employees to take down election signage indicating where polling places for the special election were located and did “personally affix signage on the door of the polling place stating” that the election had been canceled.
Owens, who spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in November, said the Nov. 5 special election had to be canceled because of the resignations.
“From our perspective, at 7 o’clock this morning when the election did not kick off as advertised, the election became void,” Owens said at the time. “It won’t be acknowledged or accepted.”
The chief judge of the South Georgia Judicial Circuit disagreed and issued a ruling at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 appointing replacement election officials and ordering polling locations to stay open for 12 hours.
The indictment alleges Williford and Ford did “willfully neglect or refuse to perform” their duties after they resigned a day before the scheduled special election. By resigning the day before, the indictment alleges both Williford and Ford did so in attempt to prevent people from casting their ballots.
Credit: Courtesy City of Camilla
Credit: Courtesy City of Camilla
The special election was for two city council seats which had been vacated, one by the death of a council member and the other after the Georgia Court of Appeals upheld that Venterra Pollard was not a city resident and couldn’t serve on the city council.
Even though the appeals court issued the ruling, election officials in Camilla still allowed Pollard to qualify as a candidate for the November special election.
A Mitchell County superior court judge again ruled Pollard wasn’t allowed to participate in the election and ordered Williford and Ford, as the city’s election officials, to remove Pollard from the ballot and discount any votes cast for him, which they appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, who denied their request Nov. 1.
The indictment alleges Williford and Ford failed to post notices that any ballots casts for Pollard would not be counted. Owens previously called the judge’s ruling on Pollard unlawful and said the election should have gone ahead with all the votes counted, including those for Pollard.
All three were indicted on charges of interference with elections and conspiracy to commit election fraud, while Williford and Ford were also charged with failure of public officer to perform duty.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the election interference allegations. The files were turned over to South Georgia Circuit District Attorney Joseph K. Mulholland, who presented the case to a Mitchell County grand jury on Wednesday.
Mulholland declined to comment on pending litigation on Thursday.
In a statement, the Georgia NAACP expressed concerns over the arrests and indictments, adding that they “are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding these arrests.”
Attorney Chris Cohilas, who represented Camilla residents in the court battle over city council seats, declined to comment specifically on the indictments but said Owens “rules with an iron fist and he does not embrace transparency.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Judge recommends Democrat be disqualified from Public Service Commission race
An administrative law judge recommended that the secretary of state disqualify Public Service Commission District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman from running this year.
Patricia Murphy: Bottoms wants to be governor, but mayor was too much
Keisha Lance Bottoms will need to explain to voters why she wants to be governor now, four years after announcing she'd serve as Atlanta mayor for just one term.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.
Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.
Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett
The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.
Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach
A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.