Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Mom, stepdad arrested after 3-year-old found alone in underwear in SE Atlanta

Child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, where he remained Thursday.
The boy was being treated Thursday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding. (Courtesy Channel 2 Action News)
The boy was being treated Thursday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding. (Courtesy Channel 2 Action News)
By
1 hour ago

A 3-year-old boy wearing only his underwear and carrying a blanket was found at a man’s front door late Wednesday in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators.

“I found a little kid in my front yard at the front door,” the 911 caller told a dispatcher. “He looks about 3 or 4 years old. He was screaming and crying.”

It would be almost 11 hours later until the boy’s mother and stepfather were located and arrested Thursday morning, Atlanta police said.

Officers arrived at the Belford Road home and found the boy, who police said appeared malnourished and had scratches. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, where he remained Thursday.

While investigators looked for the child’s parents, officers contacted the Division of Family and Children Services.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the child’s mother, 30-year-old Lakisha Holmes, was arrested, along with 30-year-old Andre Roundtree, the boy’s stepfather, according to police.

Holmes and Roundtree were each charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and reckless conduct, both felonies. Roundtree became combative with officers while being arrested and was also charged with obstruction, police said. The two were being held in the Fulton County jail late Thursday, booking records show.

The investigation into the incident continues.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The toddler was found safe a day after she was taken from Savannah without permission, according to the GBI. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old Savannah girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert

The toddler has been found safe, according to the GBI.

Family of girl killed at bus stop shares sorrow as driver pleads guilty

A woman accused of driving through a school bus stop and killing an 8-year-old girl in Henry County pleaded guilty.

2h ago

4-year-old dead, teen injured in Forsyth County ATV wreck

The Latest

Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat (center left) is joined by staffer Neshi Sinvani (center right) at the scene as law enforcement work the area after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)

Credit: AP

‘Here we are again’: Atlanta Jewish leaders remain vigilant after Washington attack

29m ago

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of sexual battery while off duty

1h ago

Family of girl killed at bus stop shares sorrow as driver pleads guilty

2h ago

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.