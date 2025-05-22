Mom, stepdad arrested after 3-year-old found alone in underwear in SE Atlanta

A 3-year-old boy wearing only his underwear and carrying a blanket was found at a man’s front door late Wednesday in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators.
“I found a little kid in my front yard at the front door,” the 911 caller told a dispatcher. “He looks about 3 or 4 years old. He was screaming and crying.”
It would be almost 11 hours later until the boy’s mother and stepfather were located and arrested Thursday morning, Atlanta police said.
Officers arrived at the Belford Road home and found the boy, who police said appeared malnourished and had scratches. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, where he remained Thursday.
While investigators looked for the child’s parents, officers contacted the Division of Family and Children Services.
Around 9 a.m. Thursday, the child’s mother, 30-year-old Lakisha Holmes, was arrested, along with 30-year-old Andre Roundtree, the boy’s stepfather, according to police.
Holmes and Roundtree were each charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and reckless conduct, both felonies. Roundtree became combative with officers while being arrested and was also charged with obstruction, police said. The two were being held in the Fulton County jail late Thursday, booking records show.
The investigation into the incident continues.
