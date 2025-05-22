Mom, stepdad arrested after 3-year-old found alone in underwear in SE Atlanta

A 3-year-old boy wearing only his underwear and carrying a blanket was found at a man’s front door late Wednesday in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators.

“I found a little kid in my front yard at the front door,” the 911 caller told a dispatcher. “He looks about 3 or 4 years old. He was screaming and crying.”

It would be almost 11 hours later until the boy’s mother and stepfather were located and arrested Thursday morning, Atlanta police said.