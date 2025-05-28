Crime & Public Safety
Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at Mozley Park on Tuesday night. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
42 minutes ago

A man walked up to a car at a northwest Atlanta park and was shot to death Tuesday night, Atlanta police said.

The killing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the pool area at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The park is a few blocks northeast of I-20 and just south of the West Lake neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police homicide detective Andrew Smith told reporters at the park. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said investigators are still working to determine a motive.

“At this time, all we know is that the male approached a (parked) vehicle, and the occupants of that vehicle shot the male,” he said.

A description of the vehicle was not provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

