Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say

A man walked up to a car at a northwest Atlanta park and was shot to death Tuesday night, Atlanta police said.
The killing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the pool area at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The park is a few blocks northeast of I-20 and just south of the West Lake neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police homicide detective Andrew Smith told reporters at the park. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith said investigators are still working to determine a motive.
“At this time, all we know is that the male approached a (parked) vehicle, and the occupants of that vehicle shot the male,” he said.
A description of the vehicle was not provided.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Man found shot to death in driveway of Lawrenceville home, police say
Investigators said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.
1 arrested in fatal shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta
A witness in an unrelated domestic violence incident told DeKalb County officers that the suspect “had killed someone in the city a few days ago.”
2 juveniles charged with murder in 17-year-old’s death in Gwinnett
Andrew Gatlin, of Lilburn, was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he was pronounced dead.
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.