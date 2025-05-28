Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say

A man walked up to a car at a northwest Atlanta park and was shot to death Tuesday night, Atlanta police said.

The killing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the pool area at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The park is a few blocks northeast of I-20 and just south of the West Lake neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police homicide detective Andrew Smith told reporters at the park. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.