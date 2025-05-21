Metro Atlanta
Forensic evidence reveals twins from Gwinnett died by suicide on Bell Mountain

GBI determines injuries were ‘self-inflicted’ despite family’s questions.
Twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, were found dead at the top of Bell Mountain in northeast Georgia on March 8. (Credit: GoFundMe)

By
35 minutes ago

Investigators initially believed the deaths of twin brothers found atop a northeast Georgia mountain in March were the result of a murder-suicide.

But on Wednesday, forensic evidence disproved that, according to the GBI.

The bodies of 19-year-old Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found on Bell Mountain on the morning of March 8. Hikers discovered the Lawrenceville men and called 911, officials said.

“The comprehensive investigation indicates the injuries causing their deaths were self-inflicted,” the GBI said in a news release.

No details were released in March after investigators said they believed the incident was a murder-suicide. The case drew national attention after the twins’ family pushed back on that initial statement.

The GBI said Wednesday that forensic evidence showed the brothers fired a gun and, based on the medical examiner’s autopsy and other findings, their deaths have been ruled a suicide-suicide.

ExploreFirefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says

Records revealed that Naazir Lewis bought ammunition for the gun and it was delivered to his home three days before the incident, the state agency confirmed. Internet history from both of their phones also showed searches for how to load a gun, suicide rates in 2024 and other related searches, according to the GBI.

The day before their bodies were found, Naazir Lewis went to the airport but never got on an airplane and instead returned home. The GBI said only Naazir Lewis had a ticket booked.

In the days following their deaths, a volunteer firefighter was accused of publicly sharing photos of the scene and charged with misdemeanor obstruction, the state agency previously said. It’s unclear how widely the photos spread, but they reached a few Towns County High School students, Superintendent Darren Berrong told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bell Mountain is about two hours north of Atlanta, just shy of the North Carolina border. It is a popular site to visit for its scenic 360-degree views of Hiawassee and Lake Chatuge. It’s also known for its graffitied rocks, which Towns County allows.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

