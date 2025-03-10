Twin brothers killed in murder-suicide atop Bell Mountain, GBI says

Weekend hikers made a horrifying discovery atop North Georgia’s Bell Mountain on Saturday morning: The bodies of two young men who’d been killed.
According to the GBI, the men, 19-year-old twin brothers, were identified as Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis. They were from Lawrenceville.
The hikers called 911 around 11 a.m., and the Towns County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI for assistance shortly thereafter.
Investigators believe the brothers died in a murder-suicide. No other details about the case have been released by officials.
Bell Mountain is about two hours north of Atlanta and is just shy of the North Carolina border. It is a popular site to visit for its scenic 360-degree views of Hiawassee and Lake Chatuge. It’s also known for its graffitied rocks, which Towns County allows.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.