Boil water advisory issued in Buckhead after crews resolve water outage

A boil water advisory is in effect Tuesday for a portion of west Buckhead after crews worked overnight to restore water to homes and businesses.
It’s not clear what exactly caused the issue, but residents in the area of Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway began experiencing low pressure and some outages Sunday night, according to Atlanta Department of Watershed Management alerts. The issue persisted through Tuesday, when water was restored around noon.
The outage affected approximately 80 homes and businesses and eight fire hydrants in the area near I-75, Northside Parkway and Howell Mill Road. The city had to bring in external contractors to help identify the cause of the outage and make repairs to a 12-inch valve, officials said.
“To protect the public from a potential health hazard (those) ... in the impact zone that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth,” the DWM said in a statement.
Authorities will be taking samples of the water to ensure that no bacteria is present while water pressure is restored. The department will issue an update when the advisory is lifted.
To learn if your address is affected, visit the city’s water service interruptions map at atlantawatershed.org/serviceinterruptions/.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
BioLab fire: Warehouse stored 14M pounds of chemicals, feds say
BioLab was storing nearly 14 million pounds of reactive chemicals in a warehouse when fires ignited, more than twice what it told officials in 2019 its average would be.
Rain expected for Memorial Day weekend, but forecast isn’t a total washout
You will likely have to dodge showers or thunderstorms if you have outdoor plans, so keep your rain gear on hand and have a few backup activities in mind.
Lightning set Gwinnett house ablaze, 4 tornadoes formed during storms
A flash flood warning lingered until about 7:30 a.m. in central Cobb, northwest Douglas, central Fulton, southwest Gwinnett, southeast Paulding and northwest DeKalb counties.
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.