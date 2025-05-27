Boil water advisory issued in Buckhead after crews resolve water outage

The outage affected approximately 80 homes and businesses and eight fire hydrants in the area near I-75, Northside Parkway and Howell Mill Road. The city had to bring in external contractors to help identify the cause of the outage and make repairs to a 12-inch valve, officials said.

“To protect the public from a potential health hazard (those) ... in the impact zone that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth,” the DWM said in a statement.

Authorities will be taking samples of the water to ensure that no bacteria is present while water pressure is restored. The department will issue an update when the advisory is lifted.

To learn if your address is affected, visit the city’s water service interruptions map at atlantawatershed.org/serviceinterruptions/.