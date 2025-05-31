Bear Hollow Zoo mourns loss of 22-year-old black bear

Explore Zoo Atlanta is ending its library pass program after more than a decade

More recently, DJ had seen “a significantly decreased quality of life and euthanasia was deemed the most compassionate course of action.”

Zoo Coordinator Kelly Garrison said in a statement, “DJ was loved by all at Bear Hollow, he was a true gentle giant weighing around 500 pounds.”

The free zoo, located within Athens’ Memorial Park, hosts about 50 different animals species native to Georgia that have been deemed “non-releasable” because of injuries or familiarization with humans.

DJ outlived most of his counterparts in the wild, the zoo said.

Its remaining American black bears, Athena and Yonah, are 15.