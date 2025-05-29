Armed woman shot, killed by officers amid Bartow County traffic stop, GBI says

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a woman during a traffic stop in Bartow County on Wednesday night after authorities said she got out of a vehicle armed with a gun.
According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, a homeowner called 911 to report that a woman was at their house and fired a gun. The person knew woman, identified as Carrie Hall, 50, of Cartersville, and gave Hall’s name to responding Bartow deputies.
Officials did not say what time that call was made, but by 8:40 p.m., deputies spotted the woman’s vehicle at the intersection of Canton Highway and Conference Center Drive. Deputies, along with Cartersville police, initiated a traffic stop, during which officials said the woman got out of the vehicle with the gun.
“She did not comply with repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon,” the GBI said.
Deputies and officers then fired their guns, striking Hall. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, it will give the case file to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review.
